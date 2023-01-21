The St. Helens School District has issued the following health and safety advisory about pets at the school's athletic fields.
Dear St. Helens Community,
The St. Helens School District believes our fields and playgrounds are community assets and we want and encourage community members to use them.
As a community member, we know that you take great pride in St. Helens schools, just as our staff and students do. We have incredible custodial and maintenance crews who work diligently to maintain the grounds and make it a safe and welcoming place for all.
As many of you know, with the high school construction, our gyms are not currently available for student use, so many athletic classes are being moved outside to our turf field.
We have so many of our students using our turf fields for classes, practices, and games in addition to outside facility usage.
The issue we are currently facing is pet waste (urine & feces) being left on the turf field where our students are playing. This is not only time-consuming for our staff to try to address, but it is unsafe for our students to play on.
Pet waste can be very toxic. Animal feces can make people sick from salmonella, E. coli, and other infections. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates "animal waste is one of the many seemingly small sources of pollution that can add up to big problems for water quality and even human health.”
There are many diseases transmissible to humans from pets. Urine can transmit leptospirosis, which can cause kidney disease. Feces can transmit roundworms and hookworm, along with bacterial contaminants such as E. coli or Campylobacteria, and protozoal organisms like Giardia and Cryptosporidium. Roundworms can cause severe internal organ damage and ocular damage, causing blindness (more common in children). Hookworms can travel through the skin, causing intense itching.
Artificial turf holds urine odor, and ammonia pockets will build up, making it hard to remove the smell. This could even worsen because of the rubber and the particular type of glue in artificial turfs, added by the heat from sunlight.
We ask that anyone using our facilities not allow pets on our school premises and help us keep our schools and fields safe for student and community use.
