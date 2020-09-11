The following is a release from the Columbia County Economic Team.
Due to the smoke, fire emergency, and air quality conditions, these two events we’ve been promoting have been cancelled and will be re-scheduled soon. – CCET
Columbia Century Challenge: The 5th annual Columbia Century Challenge scheduled for this Saturday, Sept 12, has been suspended. Please stay tuned for further details.
Columbia County Fairgrounds Drive In Country Concert weekend, September 12-13 Cancelled/Postponed and rescheduled for September 19–20.
Happening
Warren Grange Drive-Thru Takeout Breakfast – Saturday morning
CCET appreciates partnership with Warren Grange in providing the PPE Store on Fridays. Saturday you can get even more! – CCET
Saturday September 12, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Fairgrounds 4-H building. Enter Gate 2 of the fairgrounds where Grange volunteers will safely guide you to your pick-up. Come get Pancakes, strawberries, sausages and eggs for only $10.00!
