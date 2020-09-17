The Columbia County Fairgrounds continues to shelter wildfire evacuees, both human and animals.

"We have 28 people today. At our peak, we had 36, which included nine families," Columbia County communications representative Julie Thompson told The Chronicle Thursday afternoon, Sept. 17.

County officials open the fairgrounds, at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens, last week, offering shelter services at first for livestock, then expanding the shelters to human fire evacuees. Dozens of volunteers are working along side local officials in the effort.

A number of local restaurants have stepped up to provide meals for the volunteers assisting the evacuees.

"The restaurants that have been providing food to our volunteer team on the ground have been absolutely amazing and we couldn't be more grateful," Thompson said. "Their faces visibly brighten when they start talking about what's for dinner."

The restaurants and organizations who have provided meals are:

El Tapatio

Sunshine Pizza

Deer Island Store

Walking Waffles

Moose Lodge

Community Meals

Domino's

Bamford Bakery

Walt's Produce

Dockside Steak & Pasta

Plymouth Pub

The Columbia County Sheriff's office will be providing a ham dinner this weekend.

Thompson said the fairgrounds continues to shelter livestock impacted by the Oregon wildfires.

33 horses

25 sheep

74 goats

21 cows

1 donkey

27 waterfowl

74 poultry

41 pigs

5 alpacas

2 llamas

Donations are still being accepted at the fairgrounds.

Thompson said the fairgrounds will be open as long as it is needed to shelter the animals and fire evacuees.

"We would really like to thank the community for their continued and unyielding support throughout this situation," she said. "As each need has arisen, whether it was supplies for evacuees, volunteer time, or monetary donations, this community has been with us every step of the way. We could not have taken such good care of these wildfire refugees without all of you."

Thompson encourages people to keep an eye on the Columbia County Emergency Management Facebook page for more ways to be involved.

To volunteer or make a donation to the Columbia County Fairgrounds, call 503-397-4231.

