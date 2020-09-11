Burgerville announced Friday, Sept. 11, that all of its restaurants except for the location at PDX Portland Airport will be closed due to poor air quality throughout the Willamette Valley, Portland metropolitan area, and Clark County.
Burgerville operates a restaurant along Highway 30 in St. Helens.
The company is also assessing all restaurant ventilation systems to ensure safe, comfortable working environments for employees, and will reopen restaurants based on air quality improvements and smoke conditions.
To address the immediate need for fire relief in the Northwest, Burgerville has made a corporate donation in the total of $10,000 to the Wildfire Relief Funds of the United Way Columbia Willamette and United Way Mid Willamette Valley chapters.
“Burgerville is grateful to all of the firefighters, support teams, and relief workers who are on the ground right now,” Burgerville CEO Jill Taylor said. “Our hearts go out to all Orewashigonians who are suffering as a result of the wildfires. We will continue looking for ways to help.”
