The Oregon State Medical Examiner has determined two previously reported fatalities were unrelated to the wildfires burning across the state, reducing the total number of human fatalities from 10 to 8.
Two previously reported human remains have now been identified as animal remains.
Read the latest updated report about the Oregon wildfires attached.
