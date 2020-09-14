The Clatsop County Sheriff’s office has learned that an especially potent supply of heroin has been distributed in the North Coast area of Oregon. The Sheriff’s Office is aware of multiple overdoses associated to this supply.
Sheriff Matt Phillips has issued an advisory reminding local residents that the Sheriff's office recognizes the importance of medical intervention in these cases.
"We encourage anyone witnessing or experiencing a drug overdose to obtain emergency services using the 9-1-1 system," the advisory reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.