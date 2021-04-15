Kaiser Permanente Northwest (KPNW) is partnering with the Oregon Primary Care Association (OPCA) on an initiative to increase vaccination rates among underserved and BIPOC communities in Oregon.
OPCA, a non-profit membership association of Oregon’s 34 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), also known as community health centers (CHCs), will oversee the distribution of $1.1M in funding from KPNW to 11 CHCs throughout the region.
Oregon’s community health centers provide integrated medical, dental, and behavioral health services to over 466,000 Oregonians at over 270 sites across the state. As trusted partners in their communities, these clinics are well positioned to address equitable vaccination administration but need support to ramp up capacity quickly.
“As we work toward equitably vaccinating our community, health centers like Central City Concern and Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center play a critical role,” Kaiser Permanente Northwest Chief Operating Officer Wendy Watson said. “We’ve made great progress toward reaching herd immunity through the All4Oregon mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center, which has administered over 325,000 vaccinations, but we know more needs to be done to reach our underserved neighbors and communities of color.”
The grant dollars will be applied toward a range of needs, including:
- Hiring temporary staff to manage vaccination sites.
- Transporting patients to vaccination appointments.
- Community Health Workers to do outreach and help people navigate ever-changing guidelines, vaccine appointments, and locations.
- Language access resources for vaccination sites.
- Infrastructure, including PPE, storage and supplies.
- Mobile vaccine clinics.
Partnering with other community-based organizations that serve “hard to reach” populations.
“As trusted community providers, Oregon’s community health centers (CHCs) are dedicated to equitably vaccinating patients and those in their community against COVID-19 as part of their ongoing effort to further reduce health disparities laid bare by COVID-19," Oregon Primary Care Association (OPCA) Executive Director Joan Watson-Patko said.
CHCs, who deliver quality primary care to medically underserved and disproportionately affected populations, are uniquely positioned to assist in vaccinating Oregon’s vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities, including people experiencing homelessness and poverty, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), agricultural and migrant farm workers, and people living in rural and frontier communities, according to Watson-Patko.
Funding from Kaiser Permanente allows health centers to build vaccination administration capacity and reach further into their communities to deliver vaccinations to individuals at highest risk for COVID-19, Watson-Patko said.
Participating Community Health Centers include:
Multnomah County:
- Multnomah County Health Department
- Central City Concern
- Outside In (also serves Clackamas County)
- Prism Health
- Wallace Medical Concern
Clackamas, Washington and Yamhill Counties:
- Clackamas County Health Centers
- Neighborhood Health Centers (Clackamas and Washington)
- Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center (Washington and Yamhill)
Marion County:
- NW Human Services
Lane County:
- White Bird Clinic
- Lane County Community Health Centers
