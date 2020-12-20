COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,341 the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Sunday, Dec. 20.
The OHA also reported 1,153 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 102,930.
Columbia County's cases and death count held steady at 740 cases with nine deaths since the pandemic began in March.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 530, which is six fewer than yesterday. There are 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 17 more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4) Benton (7), Clackamas (77), Clatsop (3), Columbia (9), Coos (5), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (43), Douglas (4), Hood River (17), Jackson (47), Jefferson (4), Josephine (16), Klamath (50), Lake (4), Lane (61), Lincoln (3), Linn (27), Malheur (6), Marion (203), Morrow (3), Multnomah (174), Polk (19), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (44), Union (3), Wasco (17), Washington (261), Yamhill (28).
