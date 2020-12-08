Columbia County reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and one more death today, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The new cases bring the county's cumulative total up to 607 and raises the death toll to seven.
The seventh death was a 64-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 4 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
"The news of three dozen lives lost weighs heavily on all Oregonians," said Patrick Allen, director of the OHA. "Today we share an unfortunate milestone since the first case was reported in February that 36 deaths were reported today, the highest single day loss of life to date from COVID-19. All of us are affected, and the families and friends of those lost most of all. These lost lives touch our families, our workplaces, our neighborhoods, and our communities.
"At this unfortunate moment, as we work together to confront the challenge presented by COVID-19, we extend our deepest sympathies to those who have lost a loved one and to every Oregonian who has been impacted by the pandemic."
Pandemic-related deaths in Columbia County have been on the rise. On Saturday, Dec. 5, it was reported that two Columbia County residents died. Four of the county's seven COVID-19 deaths have been reported this month.
The state total number of cases is up to 87,082 and the death toll is up to 1,080.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (21), Clackamas (114), Clatsop (12), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (11), Curry (6), Deschutes (34), Douglas (27), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (106), Jefferson (28), Josephine (25), Klamath (40), Lake (7), Lane (109), Lincoln (10), Linn (48), Malheur (10), Marion (116), Morrow (5), Multnomah (286), Polk (16), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (40), Union (9), Wasco (13), Washington (173), Wheeler (3), Yamhill (24).
