Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Columbia County on Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Columbia County is at 62.
Across the state, 1,189 cases and 20 new death were reported, bringing the state case total to 68,503 and the death toll to 867.
At the county Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Public Health Director Micheal Paul pointed out that the county's case trends largely mirror those of the state.
"It's safe to say we have the virus spreading in all parts of Columbia County," Paul said.
There are currently 68 people considered currently infectious, Paul said. That number was eight just one month ago. Currently infectious means it has been less than 10 days since the onset of symptoms.
Hospitalizations in the county have also increased, amounting to a total of 28; three of which occurred in the last week.
In the last week, there were 72 cases reported in the county, according to data collected by the public health department. Of those 72 cases, only two were presumptive cases, the other 70 were confirmed with tests.
Due to the sharp rise in cases, the public health employees are having trouble keeping up with contacting each new case and are asking that people who test positive self-quarantine and inform their close contacts themselves, he said.
Paul announced that the county will soon be offering free, weekly testing events. Beginning in December, there will be four-hour drive-thru testing events held at St. Helens High School on Wednesdays.
Anyone can be tested, regardless of whether they are symptomatic, Paul said. A pre-registration link will soon be available on the county public health website. Visit columbiacountyor.gov/departments/PublicHealth for information.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (112), Clatsop (3), Columbia (11), Coos (12), Crook (8), Curry (8), Deschutes (75), Douglas (42), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (89), Jefferson (12), Josephine (28), Klamath (44), Lake (4), Lane (101), Lincoln (12), Linn (17), Malheur (14), Marion (105), Morrow (5), Multnomah (177), Polk (35), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (25), Union (26), Wasco (9), Washington (180), and Yamhill (12).
