The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County today, raising the county total to 755 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
Across the state, 846 new cases and six deaths were reported. The county death toll remains at nine, and the statewide death toll rose to 1,347. There have been 103,755 cases of COVID-19 across the state since the pandemic began.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (114), Clatsop (3), Columbia (11), Coos (5), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (39), Douglas (27), Harney (3), Hood River (10), Jackson (41), Jefferson (26), Josephine (32), Lane (26), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (4), Marion (69), Morrow (1), Multnomah (212), Polk (10), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (11), Washington (108), Yamhill (18).
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 528, which is two fewer than yesterday. There are 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, no change from yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
