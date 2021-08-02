The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reports one of the largest three day COVID-19 case surges since the pandemic spread across the state in March 2020.
On Monday, Aug. 2, the OHA reported 2,056 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, including 21 in Columbia County, bringing the state total to 221,799. The 2,056 cases reported Monday include new infections recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, July 30 and Sunday, Aug.1st.
Oregon reports 1,055 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 30, 549 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 31 and 452 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Aug.1.
The OHA also reported five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Aug. 2, raising the state’s death toll to 2,863.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (34), Clackamas (183), Clatsop (39), Columbia (21), Coos (23), Crook (11), Curry (33), Deschutes (105), Douglas (123), Harney (2), Hood River (13), Jackson (132), Jefferson (24), Josephine (116), Klamath (6), Lane (305), Lincoln (17), Linn (100), Malheur (8), Marion (85), Morrow (9), Multnomah (320), Polk (21), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (112), Union (41), Wallowa (1), Wasco (23), Washington (87), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (37).
Oregon’s 2,859th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 29 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,860th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 21 and died on July 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,861st COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 30 at Mercy Medical. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,862nd COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man from Clackamas County who became symptomatic on July 22 and died on July 29. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,863rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 29 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Health officials said the majority of the new COVID-19 cases are among the unvaccinated and 88 percent of the cases are the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Oregon has now administered 2,666,579 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,787,728 first and second doses of Moderna and 182,009 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,495,082 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,314,786 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 3,024,045 doses of Pfizer, 2,302,340 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
The data prepared by the OHA is preliminary and subject to change.
