Columbia County's total COVID-19 case count has climbed by three, to 239, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which reported 418 new and confirmed and presumptive cases statewide. That brings the Oregon total to 38,935.

COVID-19 also has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 617, the OHA reported Thursday, Oct. 16.

Across the nation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 892 new pandemic-related deaths, for a total of 216,917. The CDC said as of Oct. 16, there were 63,486 new cases for a total of 7,958,254.

Pandemic Update

Local, state and federal health officials say the most effective way to slow the COVID-19 pandemic is to follow social distancing guidelines, wear face coverings and wash your hands frequently.

The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (45), Columbia (3), Coos (5), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (18), Douglas (5), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Klamath (2), Lane (53), Linn (12), Malheur (17), Marion (35), Morrow (5), Multnomah (86), Polk (13), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Wasco (2), Washington (58), and Yamhill (14).

COVID-19 Symptoms

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

