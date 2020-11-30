COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Columbia County, with a total of 42 reported from Friday to Sunday, Nov. 27-29. On Friday there were 13 cases, on Saturday there were 11 cases and on Sunday there were 18 cases, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.
The new cases bring the county total to 506 since the onset of the pandemic. Over the last two weeks, there have been 165 new cases in the county.
Statewide, cases are on the rise as well. On Sunday, the OHA announced nine new deaths, raising the state's death toll to 905. There have been three pandemic-related deaths in Columbia County; one occurred in August, one in October and one in November.
"As we hit this somber milestone of 900 deaths in Oregon, we want to express our deepest sympathies to all the families that have lost a loved one to this virus," the OHA said in a press release. "We must honor them by redoubling our efforts to protect one another: Wear a mask, limit social gatherings, keep 6 feet between you and other people who don’t live in your home, and wash hands often."
The state total number of cases is 74,120.
