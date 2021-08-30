There are 40 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,155, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported on Monday, Aug. 30.
The OHA also reported 5,545 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 273,896. Sixty-six of those cases were reported in Columbia County.
The 40 new deaths and 5,545 new cases reported Molnday include data recorded by Oregon counties for the three-day period between Friday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 29.
HOSCAP report recalls 2020 COVID-19 peaks, bed capacity constraints
Oregon Health Authority has released the Oregon HOSCAP COVID-19 Review: April 2020-2021, which covers the first year of reporting hospitalizations of patients who either tested positive or were suspected to have COVID-19. See attached.
The Oregon Hospital Capacity Web System (HOSCAP), which predates COVID-19, has been used throughout the pandemic by hospitals, health systems and state health authorities for health planning and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report has several findings:
- COVID-19-positive hospitalizations peaked in summer 2020, followed by a larger fall peak.
- Hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 surged again in spring 2021, as patients with suspected COVID-19 continued to decline.
- Though trends varied between regions, bed capacity constraints were widespread.
- In the fall and summer 2020 surges, COVID-19-positive hospitalizations initially peaked approximately two weeks after COVID-19 cases.
- Hospital capacity data is published Monday through Friday on OHA’s COVID-19 data dashboards.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,120, which is 23 fewer than yesterday. There are 316 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 14 fewer than yesterday.
There are 39 available adult ICU beds out of 671 total (6% availability) and 314 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,240 (7% availability).
Health officials ask that you do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.
If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 4,629 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 761 were initial doses and 508 were second doses administered on Aug. 29. The remaining 3,240 were administered on previous days, but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 29.
The seven-day running average is now 8,455 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,806,231 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,843,095 first and second doses of Moderna and 198,446 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,623,918 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,399,069 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (17), Benton (62), Clackamas (452), Clatsop (58), Columbia (66), Coos (83), Crook (27), Curry (58), Deschutes (431), Douglas (442), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (12), Hood River (17), Jackson (486), Jefferson (39), Josephine (255), Klamath (72), Lane (529), Lincoln (110), Linn (248), Malheur (21), Marion (528), Morrow (20), Multnomah (583), Polk (49), Sherman (2), Tillamook (81), Umatilla (80), Union (62), Wallowa (32), Wasco (29), Washington (451) and Yamhill (124).
