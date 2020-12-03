The total COVID-19 case count in Columbia County rose to 544 today, with five new cases reported.
The death toll remains at four.
Across the state 1,151 new cases were reported and 21 deaths for a case total of 79,263 and death toll of 973.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (10), Clackamas (111), Clatsop (9), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (4), Curry (7), Deschutes (42), Douglas (17), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Klamath (21), Lake (2), Lane (80), Lincoln (9), Linn (42), Malheur (13), Marion (113), Morrow (4), Multnomah (292), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (6), Wasco (11), Washington (245), and Yamhill (21).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.