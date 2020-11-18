Cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across the state and in the county. The state-issued two-week freeze started today and health officials have said it will likely be a couple of weeks until the result of the freeze are reflected in the number of cases reported.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,099 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 59,669.
It is the fourth day that statewide case counts have topped 1,000.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton(13), Clackamas (82), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (3), Deschutes (40), Douglas (33), Gilliam (2), Grant (6), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (108), Jefferson (15), Josephine (20), Lake (8), Lane (115), Lincoln (5), Linn (30), Malheur (33), Marion (84), Morrow (2), Multnomah (210), Polk (9), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (29), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (171), and Yamhill (26).
The state death toll rose by 10 today, bringing the new total to 788. There have been two pandemic related deaths in Columbia County, one occurred in early August and the other in early October.
