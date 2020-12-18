There have been 720 total cases in Columbia County, with six new cases reported today by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). The death toll remains at eight.
Across the state, 1,390 new cases were reported, raising the state total above the 100,000 mark at 100,308. The death toll rose to 1,304 today with 21 new deaths.
OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks noted the milestone: “While this significant number reflects how widely the novel coronavirus has spread within our communities, I want to acknowledge every Oregonian who has been affected by this pandemic and thank the vast majority of Oregonians who’ve taken steps to protect their families, their neighbors, and the most vulnerable members of our communities.”
“COVID-19 hasn’t spread as fast as it has in most other states. But every infection, every hospitalization and every death are one too many. The safe and effective vaccines we’re distributing across the state offer real hope we can end this pandemic. But it’s too soon to drop our guard.”
Both Idaho and Nevada, two of Oregon's neighboring states with fewer residents, have reported more total cases — more than 125,000 for Idaho and 194,000 for Nevada. Oregon also has the 44th lowest level of average daily cases among all states, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (34), Clackamas (117), Clatsop 6), Columbia (6), Coos (18), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (59), Douglas (14), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (29), Jackson (76), Jefferson (27), Josephine (30), Klamath (62), Lake (1), Lane (93), Lincoln (7), Linn (43), Malheur (17), Marion (153), Morrow (4), Multnomah (200), Polk (18), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (59), Union (1), Wasco (30), Washington (221), Yamhill (18).
Modeling projections
Today the OHA released its latest modeling which shows a projected increase in COVID-19 cases and that more Oregonians are staying home and physically distant.
According to the model, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated to be 1.22 as of Nov. 28.
The current level of transmission could result in in approximately 2,200 new daily cases and 110 additional daily hospitalizations by Jan 1.
If people are not diligent about mask wearing and physical distancing, resulting in a rise in transmission like what Oregon experienced in early November, new daily cases could rise to 2,550. COVID-19 patients needing hospital care in the next two weeks would similarly rise, to 125 per day.
Conversely, if people remain diligent against the virus, transmission could mirror the levels from mid-October, with daily cases at about 1,200. Under that scenario hospitalizations would drop substantially to about 55 per day.
The model shows that Oregonians are traveling less frequently and that three out of four are regularly wearing masks or face coverings.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 539, which is 12 fewer than yesterday. There are 111 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Vaccine update
The OHA has finalized its recommendations for who will be the first to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccines this week, as the first shipments have arrived and immunizations have begun.
The plan creates a framework for distributing and sequencing COVID-19 vaccines throughout Oregon based on equity, individual, environmental and activity factors that put people more at risk for contracting or spreading the virus or experiencing serious health consequences from the virus.
"This plan helps us make sure we follow our own principles of health equity as we strive toward meeting our priorities for distributing the vaccine during this critical first phase," said Dana Hargunani, OHA chief medical officer.
These priorities include ensuring that vaccine is accessible for those who are included in Phase 1a and want to be vaccinated, and that information about COVID-19 vaccines is broadly available in a linguistically accessible and culturally responsive manner.
As stated in the plan, these priorities are critical "to be responsive to the diversity of people living in Oregon, and to mitigate historical and contemporary injustice and stigma of communities of color, tribal communities, people with disabilities, and longstanding mistrust of the system and distrust of vaccines."
The plan breaks up Phase 1a into four groups. Examples include but are not limited to:
- Group 1: Hospitals; urgent care; skilled nursing and memory care facility health care providers and residents; tribal health programs; emergency medical services providers and other first responders.
- Group 2: Other long-term care facilities and congregate care sites, including health care providers and residents; hospice programs; mobile crisis care and related services; individuals working in a correctional setting; personnel of group homes for children or adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Group 3: Outpatient settings serving specific high-risk groups; in home care; day treatment services; non-emergency medical transportation.
- Group 4: Health care personnel working in other outpatient and public health settings.
The types of individuals or settings within each group are not listed in any particular order and don’t indicate a planned "in-group" sequence, but are intended to be concurrent as logistics and vaccine dose availability allow, the plan states.
In all, OHA expects that between 300,000 and 400,000 individuals will have access to COVID-19 vaccination during Phase 1a. Work is in progress to further estimate the numbers of people within each of the Phase 1a groups.
