Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Columbia County Wednesday, Nov. 11, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The cases reported today bring the county's total case count up to 324 since the pandemic began. Across the state and country, a surge of cases are being reported. There were 876 cases reported in Oregon on Wednesday, following a trend of high case counts reported in the past week.
On Saturday the OHA reported Oregon's highest daily case count at 988 new cases. Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 52,770 cases reported in Oregon and 742 deaths.
Two pandemic-related deaths have occurred in Columbia County, one in early August and one in early October.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (11), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (10), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (19), Douglas (32), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (50), Jefferson (14), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (5), Lane (51), Linn (10), Malheur (8), Marion (83), Morrow (2), Multnomah (298), Polk (11), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (102), Yamhill (31).
