Oregon reported 935 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Nov. 17, raising the state total to 58,570, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Seven of the new daily cases were reported in Columbia County, raising the county's total count to 365. There have been two pandemic-related deaths in the county; one occurred in early August and the other in early October.
State officials are urging residents to modify their Thanksgiving plans to control the spread of COVID-19. A two-week statewide freeze takes effect tomorrow, Nov. 18, and residents are only allowed to gather in groups of six that comprise only two households.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (15), Clackamas (85), Clatsop (5), Columbia (7), Coos (5), Curry (4), Deschutes (30), Douglas (37), Harney (5), Hood River (4), Jackson (60), Jefferson (28), Josephine (2), Klamath (25), Lake (4), Lane (45), Lincoln (2), Linn (16), Malheur (7), Marion (151), Morrow (1), Multnomah (208), Polk (21), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (41), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (88), and Yamhill (20).
