COVID-19 has claimed 30 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,003, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
“Today, Oregon marked a tragic milestone in the COIVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Kate Brown. “The Oregon Health Authority reported 30 deaths today, a record, and the number pushed us past the 1,000th death since the start of this crisis. This disease has touched every Oregonian. It has taken a devastating toll on our families, our communities, our businesses and our physical and mental wellbeing.
“On this somber day, our hearts go out to all the families and friends who have lost a loved one and to all Oregonians who have suffered and sacrificed during this pandemic.”
Within Columbia County, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 552 and the death toll remains at four.
The OHA also reported a daily record number of new confirmed and presumptive cases, 2,176, as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 81,437.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (25), Clackamas (176), Clatsop (15), Columbia (8), Coos (30), Crook (20), Curry (6), Deschutes (129), Douglas (28), Gilliam (1), Grant (3), Harney (3), Hood River (27), Jackson (172), Jefferson (33), Josephine (37), Klamath (97), Lane (127), Lincoln (11), Linn (65), Malheur (37), Marion (188), Morrow (18), Multnomah (388), Polk (43), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (74), Union (20), Wasco (21), Washington (319), Yamhill (35).
