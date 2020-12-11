Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in Columbia County today, raising the new cumulative county total to 648. The death toll remains at seven.
Across the state COVID-19 has claimed 16 lives, raising the state’s death toll to 1,138.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,610 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 91,421.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (34), Clackamas (185), Clatsop (2), Columbia (8), Coos (6), Crook (19), Curry (7), Deschutes (108), Douglas (18), Grant (4), Hood River (21), Jackson (82), Jefferson (21), Josephine (36), Klamath (40), Lake (7), Lane (85), Lincoln (11), Linn (63), Malheur (23), Marion (175), Morrow (14), Multnomah (289), Polk (25), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (38), Union (10), Wasco (17), Washington (198), Yamhill (52).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.