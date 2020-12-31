Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Columbia County today, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The county's total number of cases is now 840 and the death toll remains at 14.
Statewide, 1,682 new cases were reported and nine new deaths. The new state total is 113,909 and the death toll rose to 1,477.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (22), Clackamas (140), Clatsop (4), Columbia (9), Coos (9), Crook (6), Curry (1), Deschutes (68), Douglas (21), Harney (3), Hood River (16), Jackson (103), Jefferson (32), Josephine (29), Klamath (34), Lake (2), Lane (120), Lincoln (11), Linn (56), Malheur (33), Marion (188), Morrow (10), Multnomah (336), Polk (39), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (144), Union (3), Wasco (11), Washington (184) and Yamhill (31).
From Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, the number of new COVID-19 cases across Oregon went down by 22% compared to the week prior. It is the third week of falling counts, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The case-fatality rate of COVID-19 in Oregon was 1.3% using figures up to date as of Sunday, Dec. 27.
According to the OHA, 61.3% of people who have contracted COVID-19 in the state, and 9.3% have not reported any symptoms. The other 29.3% is unknown at this time, due to high case rates and. The most common symptom is a cough, followed by headache, aches and loss of smell.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA is providing weekday updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.
As of yesterday, 5,188 doses of vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 38,698. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
To date, 187,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. Within Columbia County, 150 doses have been administered so far.
The dashboard provides weekday updates on the number of people vaccinated, both by state and by county, along with key demographic information showing the race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated. OHA will begin publishing this data during weekends starting Saturday, Jan 2.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 488, 33 fewer than yesterday. There are 106 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, four fewer than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
