Although the plans were progressing for this annual event at the end of October, with case numbers for COVID-19 increasing in Columbia County and vaccination numbers remaining low, we have reached the decision to cancel this event for 2021.
With several thousand adults and children inside the venue, and conditions not conducive to social distancing, we cannot risk having our children potentially exposed to infection, especially with the concurrent beginning of influenza season.
Events such as this make it impossible to contact trace and with even one child developing COVID because of the event, could result in spreading COVID to parents and grandparents who may be attending.
We sincerely regret this decision and hope you will understand.
We care for our citizens and their well-being.
The information above has been submitted by Lynn Chiotti of the Kiwanis St. Helens Day Breakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.