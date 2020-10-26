COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 655, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported on Monday, Oct. 26.
Columbia County's COVID-19 cases jumped by seven, pushing the total cases to 266, according to the OHA.
Statewide, the OHA reported 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,436.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (41), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (8), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (1), Jackson (15), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Lake (2), Lane (37), Linn (7), Malheur (2), Marion (40), Multnomah (90), Polk (4), Sherman (1), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (56), and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 654th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Columbia County's only pandemic-related death occurred in early August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.