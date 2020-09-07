Columbia County has a total of 135 COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The county has had one pandemic-related death that occurred in early August.
COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 481, according to the OHA, which also reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday, Sept. 6, bringing the state total to 28,044.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties:
Benton (3)
Clackamas (18)
Columbia (1)
Curry (1)
Deschutes (3)
Jackson (13)
Jefferson (1)
Lane (14)
Linn (2)
Malheur (8)
Marion (30)
Morrow (1)
Multnoma (50)
Polk (3)
Umatilla (14)
Wasco (3)
Washington (23),
Yamhill (2)
