Columbia County's number of COVID-19 cases rose by three to 151, as of Thursday, Sept. 17. The county's only remaining pandemic death occurred in early August.
The Oregon Health Authority's (OHA) latest statewide count shows a death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 521.
The OHA also reported 215 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 30,060.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (11), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Deschutes (7), Douglas (1), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (7), Klamath (7), Lane (23), Linn (11), Malheur (11), Marion (28), Morrow (1), Multnomah (43), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (7), Washington (29), and Yamhill (3).
Testing Note
The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory resumed normal operations Wednesday after a three-day closure caused by HVAC problems and related poor indoor air quality. The lab is once again accepting and testing specimens.
