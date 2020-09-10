Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Columbia County Health reports 138 total COVID-19 cases of of Thursday, Sept. 10. The only death related to the pandemic in Columbia County occurred in early August.

COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 497, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) which also reported 187 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 28,654.

COVID-19 Update

Columbia County Public Health Director Michael Paul is urging residents to continue to protect themselves, those in their household and fellow community members by wearing face coverings, practice physical distancing, avoid large gatherings, and wash hands frequently.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (12), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Deschutes (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (8), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (16), Marion (35), Morrow (1), Multnomah (33), Polk (4), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (27), and Yamhill (9).

Click Here for all of our Coronavirus Coverage
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Should the City of St Helens hold the Spirit of Halloweentown this year?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.