The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued new guidelines for wearing facing coverings during the COVD-19 pandemic.
The CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, except in certain crowded settings and venues.
According to the CDC guidelines, fully vaccinated or not, people do not have to wear masks outdoors when they walk, bike or run alone or with members of their household and during small outdoor gatherings with people who are fully vaccinated.
During crowded outdoor events, the CDCD said everyone should wear a face covering.
See the CDC new face covering guidelines here:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html
Pandemic by the numbers
There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,488, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 740 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 182,040.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 28,212 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 16,907 doses were administered on April 26 and 11,305 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 26.
The seven-day running average is now 34,529 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,516,928 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,243,461 first and second doses of Moderna and 92,725 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,188,803 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,753,789 who have had at least one dose.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,819,935 doses of Pfizer, 1,538,800 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Columbia County expanded its mass vaccinations on Friday, April 23, at the OHSU Scappoose Clinic, at 51377 Southwest Old Portland Road Crossroads Plaza, Unit C, in Scappoose. Appointments are necessary and patience is requested. To reach the clinic, call 503-494-5455.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 328, which is nine more than yesterday. There are 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six less than yesterday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,064, which is a 37% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 328.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
New Cases
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (16), Clackamas (64), Clatsop (8), Columbia (10), Coos (6), Crook (9), Curry (4), Deschutes (80), Douglas (15), Grant (7), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (29), Jefferson (3), Josephine (8), Klamath (45), Lake (4), Lane (67), Lincoln (3), Linn (23), Malheur (8), Marion (48), Multnomah (116), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (15), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (114) and Yamhill (11).
Follow daily pandemic updates at thechronicleonline.com, with in-depth reports in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
