The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has published a new dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon.
- There have been 31,394 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 among people under 18 years old (12.7% of the total cases).
- As with COVID-19 cases overall, weekly COVID-19 pediatric cases have increased dramatically since July 2021.
- Pediatric case rates are highest among some communities of color and Tribal communities: people who identify as Pacific Islander, American Indian/Alaska Native, Black or Hispanic.
The report indicates that while pediatric case counts have increased, severe outcomes among pediatric patients are rare:
- 0.9% of pediatric patients have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.
- There have been two reported deaths with COVID-19 among people under 18 years.
Overall new COVID-19 cases
The OHA also reported 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll at 2,994 and 2,971 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 250,835. As of Friday, Aug. 20, more than a quarter-million Oregonians have contracted COVID-19.
The OHA said the pediatric dashboard replaces the previous report and will be published weekly on Thursdays with the most recent full week’s data.
