Columbia County's COVID-19 cases have risen to 143, as of Saturday, Sept. 12. The county recorded its first and only pandemic-related death in early August.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 505
“Today’s 500th death marks another sad milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon,” Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said. “These are our family members, our friends, neighbors and colleagues. We extend our deepest condolences to every Oregonian who has suffered a loss to COVID-19.”
OHA also reported 293 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sept. 12, bringing the state total to 29,156.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (15), Clatsop(2), Columbia (4), Deschutes (9), Douglas (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Klamath (2), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Linn (3), Malheur (28), Marion (48), Morrow (5), Multnomah (68), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (27), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (26) and Yamhill (9).
