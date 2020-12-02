The fourth pandemic-related death in Columbia County was reported today by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA): A 75-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov. 27 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Across the state, 18 new deaths were reported bringing the statewide death toll to 953.
Within the county, 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported. The total number of cases in the county since the onset is 533.
The OHA reported 1,244 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 78,160.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (28), Clackamas (128), Clatsop (5), Columbia (13), Coos (10), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (30), Douglas (12), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (16), Jackson (65), Jefferson (12), Josephine (11), Klamath (16), Lake (5), Lane (69), Lincoln (19), Linn (29), Malheur (26), Marion (122), Morrow (7), Multnomah (282), Polk (26), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (61), Union (12), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (184), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (28).
