The latest pandemic update from the Oregon Health Authority shows 29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Columbia County on Thursday, Aug. 5. Statewide, the OHA recorded 1,382 confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases, raising the state's total to 225,919.
According to the ODA, there were eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Thursday, raising the state’s death toll to 2,885.
Across the state, 34 counties reported a new surge in cases on Aug. 5.
Baker (12)
Benton (23)
Clackamas (94)
Clatsop (31)
Columbia (29)
Coos (29)
Crook (22)
Curry (13)
Deschutes (86)
Douglas (78)
Gilliam (1)
Grant (2)
Harney (3)
Hood River (3)
Jackson (59)
Jefferson (12)
Josephine (86)
Klamath (23)
Lane (118)
Lincoln (22)
Linn (37)
Malheur (16)
Marion (82),
Morrow (22)
Multnomah (169)
Polk (50)
Tillamook (17)
Umatilla (88)
Union (6)
Wallowa (8)
Wasco (15)
Washington (98)
Wheeler (1)
Yamhill (27)
Oregon Vaccinations
The OHA reported that 6,922 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Aug. 5. Of this total, 3,242 doses were administered on Aug. 4 and 3,680 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 4.
The seven-day running average is now 5,122 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,678,869 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,792,572 first and second doses of Moderna and 183,629 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Aug. 5, 2,507,454 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,322,634 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
To date, 3,028,545 doses of Pfizer, 2,316,620 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
