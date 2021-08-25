Oregon’s 3,086th COVID-19 associated death is a 55-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 19 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The report comes from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), which reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Statewide, the OHA reported 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,086, and 2,777 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 263,164.
The OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released today, shows continued increases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
OHA reported 14,800 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Aug. 22. That represents a 16% increase over the previous week.
There were 601 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, up from 546 last week. That marked the seventh consecutive week of increases.
There were 87 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 46 reported the previous week.
There were 149,836 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Aug. 15 through Aug. 21. The percentage of positive tests increased to 12.3%, up from 11.8% reported the previous week.
Today’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 103 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.
