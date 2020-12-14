Ten new COVID-19 cases were reported in Columbia County today, raising the cumulative total to 676. The death toll remains at seven in the county.
Statewide, COVID-19 has claimed six more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 1,161, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
OHA reported 1,180 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 95,010.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 539, which is four more than yesterday. There are 121 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (11), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (3), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (4), Curry (4), Deschutes (43), Douglas (5), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (11), Jackson (40), Jefferson (4), Josephine (17), Klamath (27), Lane (72), Lincoln (7), Linn (34), Malheur (6), Marion (190), Morrow (1), Multnomah (248), Polk (26), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (23), Union (4), Wasco (4), Washington (234), Yamhill (38).
