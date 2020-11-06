Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Columbia County, Friday, Nov. 6, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
The total number of cases reported in the county since the pandemic began is now at 303.
The state reported its highest new daily case count on Thursday, Nov. 5, with 805 cases, and today reported just a few less at 770. Six new deaths were reported as well, bringing the total to 716.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (17), Clackamas (13), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (5), Curry (6), Deschutes (38), Douglas (13), Grant (7), Harney (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (83), Jefferson (7), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (40), Lincoln (3), Linn 10), Malheur (16), Marion (77), Morrow (4), Multnomah (199), Polk (15), Umatilla (37), Union (8), Washington (120), and Yamhill (15).
Oregon’s 711th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 3 and died on Nov. 3, at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 712th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 4, at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 713th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 4, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 714th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Nov. 4, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 715th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Nov. 1, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 716th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Washington County who became symptomatic on Oct. 9 after close contact with a confirmed case and died on Nov. 4, at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.