Columbia County saw 54 new COVD-19 cases and one death over the holiday weekend.
Since the pandemic outbreak in March, the there have been 882 cases and 15 deaths.
Oregon’s 1,490th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 19. Presence of underlying conditions and location of death are being confirmed. The death was reported Jan. 1 by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,500, the OHA reported Subday, Jan. 3.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,421 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 117,745.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA recorded 3,430 doses of vaccine administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses administered to 48,725. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 1,717 doses administered yesterday, as well as 1,713 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.
All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
To date, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 483, 15 more than yesterday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, no change from yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
