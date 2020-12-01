Columbia County will continue to be under restrictions in the state’s new COVID-19 containment plan.
The new plan assesses each county’s risk of spreading CO- VID-19 based on its case rate and test positivity rate over a two-week period. Columbia County, along with 20 other counties in Oregon, is currently categorized at an “extreme risk” and must operate under the strictest set of guidelines.
The guidelines for extreme risk, though strict, loosen some of the restrictions of the state-issued two-week freeze which expired on Wednesday, Dec. 2. Other restrictions are somewhat stricter. For example, restaurants will now be able to offer outdoor dining with a maximum of six people per table but retail stores will be limited to 50% capacity and curbside pickup is encouraged.
Restrictions
The following restrictions will be in place for counties at an extreme risk:
- Both indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of six people from two households total.
- Indoor recreation and fitness centers (gyms, pools, K-12 sports) are not allowed.
- Indoor entertainment centers (aquariums, theaters, museums, event spaces) are not allowed.
- Retail stores are limited to 50% capacity and curbside pick up is encouraged.
- Restaurants can provide outdoor dining with a maximum of 50% capacity and a close time of 11 p.m., though takeout is highly recommended.
- Churches, funeral homes, cemeteries and mortuaries have an indoor maximum of 25% capacity or 150 outdoor.
- Offices are required to close to the public and require remote work if able.
- Outdoor recreation (parks and hiking, K-12 sports, personal training) has a limit of 50.
- Outdoor entertainment (zoos, gardens, theaters or any outdoor entertainment activity) has a limit of 50.
- Personal services are allowed.
- Long-term care facilities can allow only outside visitation.
Every two weeks, the county’s COVID-19 metrics will be reas- sessed. If the county’s metrics improve, it will move into the “high risk” category and restrictions will loosen to allow some indoor dining and limited indoor recreation and entertainment (at 25% capacity). Retail and indoor faith gatherings will not be altered, but both outdoor recreation and outdoor entertainment gatherings will increase to a maximum of 75 people allowed. Remote office work is still required as able.
Columbia County figures
Since the onset of the pandemic in March, there have been 520 cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Monday, Nov. 30.
In order for the county to be classied down to “high risk” it must report between 100 to 200 new cases of CO- VID-19 per 100,000 people in a two week period and have a test positivity rate between 8% and 10%. These are the same metrics that the county must meet in order for schools to transition to limited in-person instruction as well.
From Nov. 8-21 there were 109 new cases, which amounts to 206.6 cases per 100,000 people. The test positivity rate was 7.4%. These metrics prevent the county from reopen- ing schools and put the county at an “extreme risk”.
The case trends in the county indicate there won’t be much of a change in the next two weeks. There were 166 new cases within the last two weeks, from Tuesday, Nov. 17, to Monday, Nov. 30— a substantial increase.
As of last Wednesday, Nov. 25, the county public health department reported there were 69 people considered currently infectious, meaning it had been less than 10 days since the onset of symptoms. In the week from Nov. 18-25, three people in the county were hospitalized. In total, 28 people from the county have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to data from the county public health department.
A case is counted as hospitalized if the patient has been admitted for more than 24 hours in an observation unit of emergency room and had tested positive for CO- VID-19, said county Community Health Nurse Supervisor Heather Bell.
“There are those who will have mild symptoms, and may only be affected by being unable to work for 10 or 14 days,” Bell said. “But there are also those who need hospitalization, who will have severe symptoms that linger for months, and as we see not only here but across the country, those who will die and their loved ones will miss them.”
She said there is no way to know whether any person will be affected in a mild or severe way, and that’s part of the reason community leaders are asking people to take protective measures for themselves and their community.
Statewide
Oregon’s case numbers are on the rise. On Sunday, Nov. 27, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported the highest daily total since the pandemic began at 1,669— a record it had broken multiple times throughout November.
As of Tuesday, Dec.1, the state case total was 76,664 with a death toll of 936.
“COVID-19 is spreading faster in all parts of Oregon.
It took six months before 25,000 Oregonians became sick with COVID-19 and two more months until we reached 50,000 total COVID-19 infections in Oregon. Most recently, it took three weeks to go from 50,000 cases to 75,000 and this weekend we crossed 900 total deaths,” said Patric Allen, OHA director.
A large factor of the state- issued restrictions is to preserve beds in hospitals, which are nearing their capacities.
As of Nov. 27, the OHA reported only 60 available intensive care unit (ICU) beds available in the region that includes Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties. The region has 343 staffed ICU beds total, and 283 are occupied.
In her press conference announcing the new statewide risk-assessed restrictions on Wednesday, Nov. 24, Gov. Kate Brown said now is the time that Oregonians must double down on their efforts to stop the spread of CO- VID-19.
“Our situation is extremely dire. Our hospitals are stretched thin and people are dying,” Brown said. “Not everyone dies from COVID-19, that’s true, but trust me this is not a virus you want to get. Even young people’s lives can be devastated by the virus.”
The long term effects of the virus are still being stud- ied, but so far include extreme fatigue and a loss of taste and smell, she said.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state’s epidemiologist, acknowledged the challenges in keeping distance from loved ones during the holiday season, but stressed the importance of limiting social interactions for everyone’s health.
“Let’s think hard about how we celebrate holidays this year so next year we can celebrate safely,” he said. “A test is not a free pass to resume our activities.”
There will be four-hour drive-thru COVID-19 testing events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 30 at St. Helens High School, 2375 Gable Road. No insurance is required, according to Columbia County Public Health.
One person will be allowed per appointment, and each person must register individually. Registration assistance will be available at each event for those without internet access. Those with internet access can register and select appointment times at www.doineedacovid19test.com.
Follow daily pandemic updates at thechronicleonline.com with in-depth reports in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
