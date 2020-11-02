Columbia County has suffered its second loss to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Oregon Health Authority statistics reported at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, October 31.

The 73-year-old Columbia County woman was Oregon's 684th COVID-19 death. She tested positive on September 23 and died on October 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

“This death reminds us in Columbia County of the severity of illness the virus can cause, and it is yet another reminder not to underestimate the virus,” Columbia County Public Health Director Michael Paul said.

Throughout the year, Paul said the Columbia County Public Health Department has learned of various cases and contacts that were tied to weddings, reunions, family get-togethers, birthday parties, funerals, church services, political events, and other gatherings where mitigation practices were not made a priority.

“We’ve heard from people in all age groups and walks of life who admittedly failed to appreciate how contagious the virus is, and other people who have had a household member who brought the virus home,” Paul said.

Adjacent counties have also seen a substantial increase in cases in the last few weeks and days. The Columbia County Public Health Department, as stated throughout the year, will need to consider regional data because our communities rely on hospitals in neighboring counties, as well as many of their testing sites. Additionally, a high percentage of Columbia County residents commute outside of the county for work.

According to Paul, Columbia County is at a significant point in time in its collective fight against COVID-19. As flu season begins and changing weather moves people to spend more time inside, people will be further tempted to gather as the holiday season approaches.

“If our case rates in those communities continue to increase beyond the current level, we will see the same happen here, and it will unavoidably have an adverse effect on local businesses and the reopening of schools in Columbia County,” Paul said. “To avoid those disruptions, we all have to increase our adherence to the public health recommendations – particularly mask wearing and social distancing.”

Columbia County needs to practice these behaviors throughout the day, even when it feels inconvenient, Paul said.

Additional statewide information concerning COVID-19-related demographics, updated guidance, and information about positive cases can be found on the Oregon Health Authority's website at https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.

General questions about COVID-19 can be answered by calling 2-1-1. Questions about your specific medical needs should be directed to your health care provider. If you cannot find the information you need via the website and the and number provided here, call Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247.