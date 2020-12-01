COVID-19 has claimed 24 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 936, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Today’s reported deaths are the highest for a single day since the pandemic. OHA extends its condolences to all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19.
Today’s grim milestone is another reminder of the severity and spread of the disease and the importance for all Oregonians wear masks, keep physical distance and to keep gatherings small, according to the OHA.
On Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 1, the OHA reported 1,233 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 76,654.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (19), Clackamas (148), Clatsop (7), Columbia (6), Coos (14), Crook (4), Curry (6), Deschutes (60), Douglas (8), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (72), Jefferson (19), Josephine (11), Klamath (37), Lake (5), Lane (75), Lincoln (21), Linn (27), Malheur (11), Marion (146), Morrow (5), Multnomah (270), Polk (24), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (23), Union (9), Wasco (6), Washington (158), Wheeler (2), and Yamhill (14).
