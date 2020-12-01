Pandemic Update

Health authorities continue to stress that slowing the pandemic means everyone should be washing their hands frequently, practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings when out in public.

COVID-19 has claimed 24 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 936, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Today’s reported deaths are the highest for a single day since the pandemic. OHA extends its condolences to all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19.

Today’s grim milestone is another reminder of the severity and spread of the disease and the importance for all Oregonians wear masks, keep physical distance and to keep gatherings small, according to the OHA.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 1, the OHA reported 1,233 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 76,654.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (19), Clackamas (148), Clatsop (7), Columbia (6), Coos (14), Crook (4), Curry (6), Deschutes (60), Douglas (8), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (72), Jefferson (19), Josephine (11), Klamath (37), Lake (5), Lane (75), Lincoln (21), Linn (27), Malheur (11), Marion (146), Morrow (5), Multnomah (270), Polk (24), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (23), Union (9), Wasco (6), Washington (158), Wheeler (2), and Yamhill (14).

