Columbia County Public Health Director Michael Paul has delivered some promising information concerning the pandemic: Columbia County is beginning to meet the metrics for reopening schools.
In order to reopen schools, there are two metrics that must be met, according to Oregon Health Authority (OHA) guidelines: a test positivity rate of less than 5%, and a case count of less than 10 per 100,000. Both metrics must be met for three weeks in a row in order to reopen schools.
So far, Columbia County has been faring well on one metric, but not the other.
According to data from the OHA, Columbia County’s test positivity rate has always been below 5%. However, the same data reveals that within the last five weeks, case count has ranged between anywhere from 15 to 30 cases per 100,000.
The week beginning Aug. 30, case count dropped to nine per 100,000.
Paul told the county board of commissioners on Wednesday, Sept. 9, that the new figures means Columbia County has met one week’s worth of metrics to reopen schools. Two more weeks – in a row- of that will make it possible to reopen.
Paul said the county’s cumulative case count remains at 135 cases as of Sept. 9, with five new cases reported in the last week. Paul said there are six people in the county who are currently infectious.
(As of Sept. 11, the county cases had increased to 138 with six know infected patients.)
There are also a few dozen people who have had a link to a positive case and who are quarantining, and the public health department provides daily monitoring to those people, Paul said.
There has been one death so far, and eight hospitalizations, according to Paul.
Other public health indicators show positive signs of heading in the right direction, Paul said. Of the five cases that were diagnosed last week, the county was able to trace all of them to a known case, and the county is also following up with 100% of cases within 24 hours. The county is also well below one percent of emergency department visits with COVID-like illness, according to Paul.
At his last public health update, Paul said public health departments see a common trend where cases jump after holidays, and he urged the public to stay home for Labor Day.
Paul said it is still too early to tell whether or not Labor Day celebrations have contributed to increased spread.
“Some people don’t get tested until they’re really sick, or they learn now that someone they were with over the holiday had a positive case,” Paul said.
One of the happenings that Paul said he has witnessed during the pandemic is that individuals tend to be more vigilant about taking steps to combat spread the more they feel the effects of COVID-19 in their community. Paul said he wanted to continue to urge people to be vigilant, especially going into the fall.
Paul said he recommended the usual guidance of getting a flu shot around this time of year.
“There are many places offering free flu shots, schedule now before the end of October,” Paul said.
To close out his report, Paul said the latest modeling report released by the OHA shows the state is making tremendous progress in daily case numbers.
“Every new case is generating one other case right now. If that stays the same, case numbers will continue to go down to less than 150 cases by the end of the month,” Paul said.
