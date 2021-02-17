Columbia County’s COVID-19 case rate continues to fall.
The case rate allowed the county to move to high risk last week (bringing back indoor dining, and other indoor activities) and the case rate continues to fall.
“The nation, state and region all continue to have good news regarding case numbers,” Columbia County Public Health Director Michael Paul said.
The average number of new daily COVID-19 cases in the county has stayed at around five and the test positivity rate is below 5%, all better numbers and trends than seen in the county only a month or two ago.
“We do still need to be vigilant, we’re still in the high risk category,” Paul said. “In order to continue going the right direction we’re going to have to continue masking and distancing.”
In the two-week period from Jan. 31 to Feb. 13, there were 63 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county, which equates to a case rate of 119.4 per 100,000 and a test positivity rate of 3.9%. The previous two week period (Jan. 24-Feb. 6) had a case rate of 1 per 100,000 people.
The next goal is to move down to ‘moderate risk’ which would expand the indoor dining, indoor recreation and indoor entertainment capacities to 50% occupancy or a maximum of 100 people, whichever is lower. ‘Moderate risk’ would also allow retail stores to increase capacity to 75% occupancy and allow a maximum of 150 people for outdoor recreation, outdoor fitness and outdoor entertainment.
In order to transition down to moderate risk, there would need to be a case rate of less than 100 new cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period, or roughly only 50 new cases in the county over a two-week period.
Vaccines
The county still has the lowest vaccination rate in the state, largely due to the absence of a hospital, but the recent snowstorm did not help speed up vaccinations. Paul said 600 residents were scheduled to receive vaccines over the weekend, but the appointments had to be postponed due to the conditions.
The vaccine shipment for this week was also delayed this week, further slowing the county’s progress. As the vaccine roll out lags, vaccine eligibility expands. People age 75 and older became eligible on Feb. 14 and people age 70 and older become eligible on Feb. 21.
Pharmacies around the state have started to receive vaccines, but so far none in Columbia County. Paul said this is due largely to the low vaccine allocations the county receives from the state.
“The hold up is on the supply end,” Paul said. “The county can also opt to share any vaccine it has allocated, we just don’t have enough supply to do that yet.”
People interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can sign up for the county’s interest form and be notified when they become eligible to receive a vaccine and how to schedule an appointment. Sign up at form.jotform.com/ColumbiaCountyPHD/vaccinationinterest.
