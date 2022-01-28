The Columbia County Public Health Department announces that it has improved local access to COVID-19 testing.
The department said it is now by hosting a convenient testing site at the Columbia County Rider Transit Center located at 1155 Deer Island Road in St. Helens. The testing site is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday until March 31.
The testing site uses shallow, self-collected nasal PCR tests with no out-of-pocket cost to those being tested. Test results will be delivered in approximately one to two days from the time the sample is received at the lab.
A similar temporary testing site had been established by county and state health offices at the St. Helens High School parking lot on Gable Road last year.
To schedule an appointment, visit us online at cur.tv/sthelens. Residents without internet access can call 888-702-0942 or public health, at 503-397-7247 for assistance scheduling an appointment.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the testing is very important to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The CDC website states reasons to be tested include:
- If you have COVID-19 symptoms
- After known or suspected exposures to COVID-19
- For screening (schools, workplaces, congregate settings, etc.)
- Before travel
- When asked by a healthcare professional or public health official
Viral Tests
A viral test tells you if you are infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There are two types of viral tests: rapid tests and laboratory tests. Viral tests use samples that come from your nose or mouth. Rapid tests can be performed in minutes and can include antigen and some NAATs. Laboratory tests can take days to complete and include RT-PCR and other types of NAATs. Some test results may need confirmatory testing.
Self-tests are rapid tests that can be taken at home or anywhere, are easy to use, and produce rapid results. COVID-19 self-tests are one of many risk-reduction measures, along with vaccination, masking, and physical distancing, that protect you and others by reducing the chances of spreading COVID-19.
Antibody Tests
An antibody test (also known as a serology test) can detect antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 in your blood. Antibodies are proteins that your immune system makes to help fight infection and protect you from getting sick in the future.
Antibody tests should not be used to diagnose a current infection, but may indicate if you had a past infection. Antibody tests help scientists learn about how human immune systems defend against the virus, as well as learn about population-level protection.
Antibody testing is not currently recommended to determine:
- If you have a current infection.
- If you have immunity to SARS-CoV-2 following COVID-19 vaccination.
- Whether you need to get vaccinated if you are not fully vaccinated.
- Whether you need to quarantine after a known or suspected exposure to COVID-19.
You should always discuss your test results with your healthcare provider.
