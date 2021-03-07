Columbia County's pilot project to test the feasibility of in-home vaccinations for home-bound residents is underway.

The project began Saturday, Feb. 27 and is the result of close collaboration between Columbia County Public Health, CareOregon, Oregon Health Sciences University (OHSU) Family Medicine at Scappoose and Columbia River Fire & Rescue.

Columbia County Public Health designated candidates who qualified for the COVID-19 vaccination but who would not physically be able to get to a vaccination site. OHSU, which has been holding weekend vaccination clinics, transferred the vaccine and vaccinating supplies to Columbia River Fire & Rescue. CareOregon liaised with the agencies and the CRFR Community Paramedic.

The community health paramedic traveled to families in Scappoose, St. Helens and Rainier, conducting screening, administering the vaccine and sitting with each patient to monitor him or her for the required 15 minutes before moving on to the next family. Each patient signed a consent form and received information on possible side effects of the vaccine.

The pilot project proved to be a success as well as highlighting ways the vaccination process could be conducted more efficiently to reach more people, according to a CRFR Facebook post.

More mobile vaccination days are planned in the near future. If you or someone you know cannot leave their house to get to a vaccination site, find out more information about the in-home vaccination project by contacting Columbia County Public Health at 503-397-7247.

When you sign up for the "Columbia County COVID-19 Vaccination Interest Form," you'll get updates such as the following delivered directly to your inbox.

Inside you'll find answers to:

🔹 Am I currently eligible?

🔹 How do I schedule an appointment?

🔹 Who do I call if I need transportation?

🔹 How do I get my second dose?

If you plan to get vaccinated, visit this site to access an interest form signup: https://mailchi.mp/.../columbia-county-covid-19