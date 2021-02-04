Declining COVID-19 case rates in Columbia County may allow the county to move down to the 'high risk' category next week and allow certain restrictions to ease.
The official announcement will be made on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and any changes to risk level will take effect on Friday, Feb. 12. Depending on the county's case rate this week, it could mean that indoor dining and entertainment will return to the area.
The metrics
The state's risk level framework framework tracks each county's COVID-19 case rate and test positivity rate over a two-week period to determine what set of restrictions that county will follow to reduce the spread of COVID-19. There are four levels: extreme risk, high risk, moderate risk and lower risk.
Counties with over 200 new cases per 100,000 people reported over a two-week period and a test positivity rate of over 10% are considered at an extreme risk. To move to high risk, a county must report between 100 to 200 new cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period and a test positivity rate of between 8-10%.
This week is called the 'warning week' and allows counties to prepare for potential changes in risk levels next week. Based on the data from the previous two weeks (Jan. 17-30), Columbia County would be eligible to move down to high risk. From Jan. 17-30 there were 76 new cases reported, which puts the county case rate at 136.5 per 100,000 people, and the test positivity rate was 4.7%.
'High risk' restrictions
Columbia County has been at an "extreme risk" since the framework was put into place at the start of December, which has limited certain business operations and capped gathering sizes at six. Transitioning to high risk would allow indoor dining and indoor entertainment to return at 25% capacity. It would also expand the number of people allowed to participate in outdoor events, like fitness and recreation.
Some restrictions will remain unchanged in the transition to high risk, however. Social and at-home gatherings are still capped at six people from a recommended limit of two households total and retail stores are still limited to operating at 50% capacity with curbside pick-up encouraged.
Case totals
Within Columbia County, there have been 1,127 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, and 20 pandemic-related deaths. The county is no longer averaging 10-15 new daily cases, but instead around five.
The daily case rates have dropped statewide as well. The statewide daily case counts have been under 1,000 since Jan. 16, according to Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
