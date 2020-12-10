The total number of cases in Columbia County rose to 640 today, with 26 new cases reported. Today's new case count is the highest single-day count since the onset of the pandemic. No new deaths were reported, leaving the county's death toll at seven.
Statewide, 13 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,586 new cases were reported by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). The state death toll is now at 1,123 and the total case count is at 89,838.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (11), Benton (30), Clackamas (101), Clatsop (13), Columbia (26), Coos (10), Crook (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (47), Douglas (20), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (10), Jackson (60), Jefferson (52), Josephine (14), Klamath (38), Lake (2), Lane (117), Lincoln (7), Linn (58), Malheur (26), Marion (153), Morrow (14), Multnomah (400), Polk (30), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (31), Union (2), Wallowa (1), Wasco (12), Washington (247), Yamhill (35).
Columbia County weekly report
The Columbia County Public Health Department recorded two new hospitalizations in the week from Dec. 2-8. During that time, 92 new cases were reported. Of those new cases, 91 were confirmed and one was presumptive (presumptive cases are those without a positive test who present COVID-19 symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case).
According to the department, 55 people in the county were considered currently infectious as of Tuesday, meaning it has been 10 or less days since the onset of symptoms.
New quarantine guidelines
The updates to the new OHA guidance for quarantine follow the new CDC guidance. A person who has been exposed to the virus will need to quarantine if they have spent more than 15 minutes over a 24-hour period in close proximity (less than 6 feet away) with an infected individual. Quarantine means keeping someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others.
If a person has been near someone with COVID-19 they should stay home and at least 6 feet away from everyone, including the people they live with, for 14 days.
A 14-day quarantine is the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others. If the person has not had any symptoms, they may consider ending quarantine early:
- After 10 days, without any testing, or
- After seven days, if they have had a negative result from an antigen or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that was administered less than 48 hours before they end quarantine.
- If they choose to shorten their quarantine period, there is a small chance they may spread the disease to others post-quarantine so it is critical that they continue monitoring their symptoms for 14 days.
- If the person does develop symptoms, they should continue to avoid contact with others and call their healthcare provider to discuss testing.
