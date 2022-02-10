Columbia County Public Health has announced a free COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot clinic to be held at the Columbia County Fairgrounds 4H Building from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.
Adults and children from age five and up are eligible for the clinic. Masks are required at the clinic site. Clothing should be wore that allows participants to can be easily remove their arm for the shot. Those seeking the shots should bring their physical or digital vaccination card if possible.
The Columbia County Fairgrounds 4H building is located at 58892 Saulser Road in St. Helens. Columbia County Public Health can be reached at 503-397-7247.
