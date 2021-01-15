Columbia County will remain classified as at an “extreme risk” of spreading COVID-19 under the state’s risk assessment framework, according to a release from the Governor’s Office.
The announcement means that the current restrictions in place will not change for at least another two weeks. The risk level for each county is assessed based on its case rate and test positivity rate over a two-week period, and at the end of each two week period the state will announce the new categorizations.
Columbia County has remained at an extreme risk since the framework was announced in early December, and has been under strict guidelines associated with the risk level. Counties at an extreme risk are restricted from indoor dining, indoor recreation and entertainment, and must cap social gatherings at six people from two households total.
If case rates and test positivity rates improve in Columbia County, it may be classified as at a high risk and be able to ease some restrictions, like offering limited indoor dining. In order to be classified as high risk instead of extreme risk, the case rate must be between 100-200 per 100,000 people over 14 days and the test positivity rate must be between 8-10%.
In the 14-day period from Dec. 27 to Jan. 8, there were 156 new cases of COVID-19, which equates to 295.8 per 100,000 people. The test positivity rate was 7.4%.
The next assignment of risk levels will be announced on Jan. 26 and take effect on Jan. 29.
COVID-19 cases
As of Thursday, there have been 1,004 cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County since the onset of
the pandemic, according to information from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
Public Health Director Michael Paul said the county is still averaging between 10 to 15 new cases per day. On Tuesday, OHA announced a new death in the county. An 85-year-old man tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 29 at Legacy Meridian Park. The county death toll is now 18.
Paul announced that surge testing events will resume again at St. Helens High School starting Jan. 20. The tests are free and information about screening and registration is at columbiacountyor.gov/CoronavirusDisease2019COVID19.
Statewide, the death toll rose to 1,708 on Wednesday, and the total case count to 129,109.
Vaccines in Columbia County
Gov. Kate Brown announced that residents over the age of 65, child care providers and early learning educators will be eligible to receive vaccines starting Jan. 23.
Paul said people in those groups should wait until more information is released and advised them against calling their medical providers or public health at this time.
“We’re not prepared at this time to receive calls from everyone looking to receive the vaccine,” Paul said. The best place to stay up to date on new information is the county public health website, he said. “If you are in one of these groups, information will be coming.”
Compared to other counties, vaccinations in Columbia County are slightly lower per capita. Paul said this is because the county does not have a hospital, which is where the initial vaccine doses were shipped.
The county itself is not a provider of vaccines, Paul said. Instead, the county is partnering with local health care facilities to help connect residents to locations where they can receive vaccines. As vaccinations open up to more groups, it is expected that more providers will enroll and vaccinations will become available at pharmacies as well.
The public health department is also connecting volunteers to local vaccine providers to assist with vaccinations as needed, and possibly to host mass vaccination events in the future.
As of Thursday, 681 people in Columbia County had received their first dose of vaccine, and 65 people had been fully vaccinated. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses to be effective. Across the state, 120,090 people have received their first dose and 13,000 people are fully vaccinated.
