The Columbia County Public Health Department will soon have a waiting list for people interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine when they become eligible said Michael Paul, county public health director.
Some health providers have their own waiting lists, but Paul said the county list will help coordinate and connect eligible residents with all area providers that have doses of vaccine available, instead of just one agency's supply.
The county currently has a scheduling program, but the wait list will be different form that and serve as a way for public health staff to easily communicate with people interested in receiving a vaccination and set them up with an appointment when there is a dose available for them.
Eligibility expanding
Older adults ages 80 and older become eligible to receive vaccines starting Feb. 8, and Paul expects the demand for vaccines to continue to outweigh the supply.
"We expect next week to be a challenging week because we have way more people becoming eligible and supply remains limited," Paul said.
Paul is uncertain exactly how many people in Phase 1A of the state's vaccine priority group remain unvaccinated in Columbia County, but estimated the number to be no more than a couple hundred.
The county has targeted agencies in the county that employ or serve people in the Phase 1A group, but some employees may live in other counties and some county residents in that group may work in other counties so it can be difficult to keep track, Paul said.
"We've hit the bulk of those agencies who employ those people," Paul said.
Vaccination rate
Vaccine totals as of Feb. 2
|.
|Series in progress
|Fully vaccinated
|Total people
|Columbia County
|1,484
|477
|1,961
|State total
|273,494
|87,748
|361,242
As of Feb. 2, there were 1,961 total vaccine doses had been administered to Columbia County residents, and 477 people were considered fully vaccinated, according to daily records kept by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two doses to be fully effective.
The county vaccine figures from OHA are tracked by the individual's county of residence, whether or not that is the county they were vaccinated in. For example, a Columbia County resident who works in Multnomah County and was vaccinated there will still be counted in Columbia County figures, and vice versa.
Paul said the department has received inquiries from people who do not live or work in the county but are in the Phase 1A group trying to get a vaccination appointment in Columbia County, and that the call and email volume is extremely high.
Important links
The Oregon Health Authority will soon launch a new website with vaccine eligibility and registration information at getvaccinated.oregon.gov
Local vaccine information is available at the county website at www.columbiacountyor.gov/departments/PublicHealth/covid-19vaccine.
Paul said there will also soon be a public health newsletter with information about the ongoing efforts and vaccine status in the county, and a sign up link will be posted on the county website.
