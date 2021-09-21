Children in Columbia County, across Oregon and the United States may soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
According to a report in the American Academy of Pediatrics, children account for more than one in five new COVID-19 cases.
As of September 16, over 5.5 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Nearly 226,000 cases were added the past week, the third highest number of child cases in a week since the pandemic began, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports.
Oregon health officials have been closely monitoring the cases of COVID-19 in youth in the state and have said the virus is less severe in children.
Pfizer-BioNTech announced this week that its coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective for children aged 5 to 11 years. The companies have applied to the Federal Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. The use of the drug for children could be available within 30 days.
Case counts
Meanwhile in Oregon, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are slowly decreasing. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) Monday, Sept. 20, reported 40 new COVID-19 cases in Columbia County over the weekend. Statewide, the OHA reported 3,359 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 between Friday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 19. bringing the state total to 313,161.
The OHA also reported 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon during that three day period, raising the state’s death toll to 3,594.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 7,996 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 9. Of that total, 558 were administered on Sept. 9: 262 were initial doses, 273 were second doses and 20 were third doses. The remaining 4,400 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 19.
The seven-day running average is now 7,996 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,919,890 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,887,420 doses of Moderna and 210,541 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Sept. 20, 2,707,467 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,470,161 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations are available at most pharmacies and health clinics.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
As of Sept. 20, there were 968 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, 278 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds and there were 63 available adult ICU beds out of 651 total (10% availability) and 330 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,246 (8% availability).
Follow the latest COVID-19 pandemic details at thechronicleonline.com with in-depth reports in the Wednesday print editions of The Chronicle.
